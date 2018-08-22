Fast-moving objects
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Going all tempo all the time is probably not smart when you boast maybe the best defense in college football.
But the coaching staff definitely wants the pace to be better than it was last year.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news