Tigerillustrated.com

This staff feels really good about the offensive line. That area has been overshadowed all offseason by various factors including the return of four NFL defensive linemen, the presence of boy wonder Trevor Lawrence, and the memory of a forgettable showing by the offensive line its last time out in the Superdome.

It's also worth noting that the loss of Tyrone Crowder and Taylor Hearn isn't the smallest of deals.

But boy do they have the potential to be good this year up front. We've thought all offseason that John Simpson is ready to become a star, and the coaches confirmed that same sentiment this past week when we spoke with them. That combination of strength and athleticism is just freaky.