THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson will practice again today, then the coaches will convene Wednesday to discuss which freshmen will factor into this year’s plan and which are headed toward redshirting.

The new NCAA rule allowing players to participate in four games and still redshirt has changed the complexion of the process. Staffs can go much deeper into a season before rendering the verdict on whether to redshirt. But the intent figures to become clearer once important games approach and special teams personnel groupings need to be sorted.