How Clemson's staff brings along defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies remains one of the more interesting long-view storylines with this crop of decorated freshmen.

Jefferies (6-3, 282) has a wall of more experienced talent in front of him this year, with Albert Huggins, Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams giving ample options behind starters Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins.

But the projected exodus after this season would leave the Tigers with just Pinckney, Williams and Jefferies as returning scholarship options next season, followed by a couple of midyear enrollees who will be called upon to challenge for a two-deep spot.