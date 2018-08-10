THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- No one is asking about Denzel Johnson, but his emergence could be pivotal for the secondary.

Johnson is a redshirt junior who played just 53 snaps last season after playing 54 snaps in 2016. Heck, he didn't even have a bio in the recent spring media guide.

So he's a major obscurity on the outside, overshadowed by bigger names.