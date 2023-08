In our fourth feature of the day, Tigerillustrated.com releases its first major practice insider of August Camp, including and featuring a lot of intel on numerous highly-rated true freshmen.

PICTURED on the front page: True freshman wide receiver and Greenville native Tyler Brown.

AUGUST CAMP: Friday Night Freshmen Nuggets & Practice Insider

*******************************************

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Get one year at Tigerillustrated.com for a whopping 67-percent off!

PROMO CODE: TICAMP23

Offer valid through Monday, August 7.

SIGN UP HERE to get your 67% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!