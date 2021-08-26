AUGUST CAMP: Late Thursday Update
Ahead of our third major camp insider of the week on Friday morning, Tigerillustrated.com has its third camp update of the day in this release.
What one player told us about UGA's personnel earlier this week. In addition, more intel on Clemson's improving but work-in-progress offensive front.
AUGUST CAMP: Late Thursday Update (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!