TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Mason Trotter Update

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!

As preseason practices continue in Clemson, South Carolina, today Tigerillustrated.com gives subscribers the latest on what we are hearing on freshman offensive lineman and former Dorman standout Mason Trotter.

AUGUST CAMP: Mason Trotter Update

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on a subscription!!!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: 50Tigers2020