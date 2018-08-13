Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One acclaimed freshman keeps trumping another during Clemson’s opening days of August camp. And that’s certainly fathomable when you’ve brought in a signing class with a bunch of bona fide blue-chippers.

Yet it probably raised some eyebrows after Saturday’s scrimmage when Larry wrote that offensive lineman Jordan McFadden is way ahead of where the coaches thought he would be, and it looks like he will factor into the depth this season.