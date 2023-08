BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We've spoken with several contacts this afternoon to get the latest on the injury front after numerous players went down over the weekend at Clemson's first stadium scrimmage of August camp.

Specifically, we have the latest we are hearing this afternoon on true freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley, starting linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart.

Also, we have updates on freshmen (DBs) Khalil Barnes, Avieon Terrell, Robert Billings and more in this afternoon camp Insider.

MONDAY P.M. FRESHMEN NUGGETS & INJURY UPDATES (For subscribers-only)

