Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There’s probably a divide in what the coaches are looking for out of today's scrimmage and what we want to know about.

The staff tends to have several objectives for this opening go-round.

With such a veteran returning starting lineup, Dabo Swinney and assistants will foremost want to see a minimization of bad mistakes from the known commodities. No offensive fumbles and scarce interceptions stemming from bad decisions. Keep down the procedural penalties or defensive busts.

There will be a desire to see a measure of sharpness along with a sense of urgency. But also witness room for substantial growth, and some material upon which coaches can seize to teach or motivate over the next week.