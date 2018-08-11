Tigerillustrated.com

AUGUST CAMP: Saturday A.M. Update
There’s probably a divide in what the coaches are looking for out of today's scrimmage and what we want to know about.
The staff tends to have several objectives for this opening go-round.
With such a veteran returning starting lineup, Dabo Swinney and assistants will foremost want to see a minimization of bad mistakes from the known commodities. No offensive fumbles and scarce interceptions stemming from bad decisions. Keep down the procedural penalties or defensive busts.
There will be a desire to see a measure of sharpness along with a sense of urgency. But also witness room for substantial growth, and some material upon which coaches can seize to teach or motivate over the next week.
