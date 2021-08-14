 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Notes
football

AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Notes

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

They say iron sharpens iron. If so, opportunity knocks for an offensive line that will be tested hard by a defensive front that has shown clear signs of returning to form all off-season when the two clash at this afternoon's closed scrimmage, the first of fall camp.

Tigerillustrated.com has some additional notes and insight ahead of today's scrimmage.

AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Notes (For subscribers-only)

{{ article.author_name }}