AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Notes
They say iron sharpens iron. If so, opportunity knocks for an offensive line that will be tested hard by a defensive front that has shown clear signs of returning to form all off-season when the two clash at this afternoon's closed scrimmage, the first of fall camp.
Tigerillustrated.com has some additional notes and insight ahead of today's scrimmage.
AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Notes (For subscribers-only)
------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!