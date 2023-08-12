BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

After a full week of practice, Clemson took to Death Valley on Saturday for a closed stadium scrimmage.

After our time on campus today, we have the latest from the scrimmage, including updates on injuries, true freshmen and more.

Also, you're going to want to check out what people from within Clemson's football program are telling us about Cade Klubnik to this point.

Tigerillustrated.com will have an additional update later today.

SATURDAY POST-SCRIMMAGE NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

