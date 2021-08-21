 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-21 14:45:35 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our second August Camp update for Saturday, Tigerillustrated.com releases additional intel we have picked up on four-star true freshman back Will Shipley, as well as two-sport freshman Will Taylor who has been very impressive through the first two weeks of preseason drills.

Tigerillustrated.com will release its second weekend camp insider Sunday morning.

AUGUST CAMP: Saturday Update (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}