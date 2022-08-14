We've written about two true freshmen in particular quite a bit over the last week. We do so again today and there is a big reason why.

Also, what we are hearing on quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to this point, as well as another key offensive player we have spent a lot of time tracking.

In addition, one player was awarded a scholarship this weekend. We have the details here.

AUGUST CAMP: Sunday Nuggets

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!