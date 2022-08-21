In our second August Camp update of the day, we have the latest we are hearing on numerous players, including two freshmen we have continued to closely track this month.

AUGUST CAMP: Sunday P.M. Update

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!