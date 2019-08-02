We arrived on Clemson's campus shortly after 4 p.m., as August Camp kicks off for the National Champions.

Tigerillustrated.com has some additional updates and team-related nuggets to release on day one of fall camp.

AUGUST CAMP: Team Updates

SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on subscriptions!!!!

Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!

PROMO CODE: Clemson2019

For existing registered users not yet subscribed who wish to take advantage of the promotion, please click HERE to sign up.