---- Travis Etienne believes there are some similarities between him and true freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon.

Dixon is one of the newcomers who has been the buzz of August camp.

That has predictably sparked comparisons to Etienne, who burst onto the scene early in last year’s preseason.

We don’t believe Dixon’s rise is quite the same magnitude, nor are they the same style of runner.