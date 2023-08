BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Ahead of a light workout today before an extended weekend off for Clemson players, Tigerillustrated.com has more team-related intel to dig into in what is the first of three August camp features today.

Also, the latest on one veteran player who can't seem to catch a break with the injury bug, additional nuggets on Clemson's lack of numbers at linebacker, a key position battle involving a freshman and former four-star recruit and more.

AUGUST CAMP: THURSDAY NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

