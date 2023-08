BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In the second of our three August camp features today at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on four-star true freshman offensive lineman Harris Sewell, another 4-star underclassman on offense we have additional insight on and the off-season progress to this point from quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Also, to redshirt or not to redshirt? It's about that time to begin those conversations as Clemson's coaches turn their focus soon to game-planning for season-opening opponent Duke.

AUGUST CAMP: THURSDAY P.M. NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

