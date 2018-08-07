THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- It’s easy to become the third wheel when the two other newcomers at your position are former five-stars.

Circumstances led to Clemson fielding a glut of defensive ends this season – which is certainly more advantageous than the alternative.

That has probably quelled the thunder a little bit for the Tigers’ newest arrival at the position in freshman Justin Mascoll.