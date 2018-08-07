Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 06:06:26 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday A.M. Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- It’s easy to become the third wheel when the two other newcomers at your position are former five-stars.

Circumstances led to Clemson fielding a glut of defensive ends this season – which is certainly more advantageous than the alternative.

That has probably quelled the thunder a little bit for the Tigers’ newest arrival at the position in freshman Justin Mascoll.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}