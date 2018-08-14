Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

While the dominant theme of camp has been -- and will be -- the quarterback competition, there's quite a number of battles going on outside as well.

Coming into camp, it was common to just sort of assume Justyn Ross would find playing time hard to come by. Yes, he's enormously talented. But there were some other enormously talented guys ahead of him, and with decidedly more experience.

Ross' showing thus far feels like a bit of a game-changer.