As Clemson took to the practice fields again today, Tigerillustrated.com has additional team-related intel to share with subscribers.

In particular for this update, we have the latest we are hearing on several true freshmen, notably defensive backs Toriano Pride, Jeadyn Lukus and Myles Oliver.

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday Evening Update

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!