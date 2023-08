BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It's been a busy 24 hours for Clemson football.

Tigerillustrated.com is out of the gate with another camp Insider today and with the latest we are hearing on numerous true freshmen, specifically defensive linemen Peter Woods, Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green, offensive lineman Harris Sewell, wideout Tyler Brown and athlete Tink Kelley.

Also, we've got additional intel on left tackle and former five-star recruit Tristan Leigh.

TUESDAY FRESHMEN NUGGETS & PRACTICE INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!