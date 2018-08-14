THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- We sought the head man's take on the Xavier Kelly-to-defensive-tackle experiment.

During Saturday's stadium scrimmage, we got word that Kelly was playing inside.

After the scrimmage, Brent Venables told reporters the third-year sophomore is moving around.

So last night Tigerillustrated.com checked with Dabo Swinney for more insight on this development.