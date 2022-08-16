As August Camp rolls on in Clemson today, Tigerillustrated.com has more team-related nuggets to release to subscribers with the latest on an injury to one key player, what one position coach told us last month, additional intel on highly-regarded sophomore tight end Jake Briningstool and more.

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday Nuggets

-------------------------------------

With the arrival of August Camp, Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSON22

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!