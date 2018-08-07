Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The new toys have been unwrapped, and everybody loves them.

Dabo Swinney reiterated Monday that Clemson’s freshman class as a whole is what the coaching staff thought it would be – which while trite still carries some substance because, well, there were some blue-chippers headlining the group.

But we’re about to hit the second phase of August camp where push comes to literal shove, and we get to really see where many of the newcomers will fit into the puzzle over the course of the season.

The Tigers have one more practice today before putting on pads for contact Wednesday.