 TigerIllustrated - AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday Update & Freshmen Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-17 06:32:27 -0500') }} football Edit

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday Update & Freshmen Nuggets

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our first August Camp update of the day, we release the latest we have on numerous true freshmen, notably four-star offensive lineman Marcus Tate, four-star back Will Shipley and four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins.

Also, additional intel on Ajou Ajou and what we are hearing on a former Rivals100 member who may now be in line for his best season to date.

AUGUST CAMP: Tuesday Update & Freshmen Nuggets (For subscribers-only)

------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: CLEMSONUGA

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}