---- If Clemson’s leading pass defender is to be believed, Tee Higgins won’t just be a spring game wonder.

Higgins’ performance on that April scrimmage stage put fans on notice for a potential breakout season from the former five-star.

There are numerous cases of misleading spring game performances in college lore, while much of the preseason hype involving a Clemson receiver has gone to freshman newcomer Justyn Ross.