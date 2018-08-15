THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Dabo Swinney isn't ready to say true freshman Jordan McFadden will contend for a spot on the two-deep. But he's not ruling it out, either.

McFadden was making a big impression under the radar before Jeff Scott revealed to reporters over the weekend just how impressed the staff has been with the freshman.

It's just not common for an offensive lineman to come in over the summer and then make an immediate impact, particularly when he's contending with guys who have either 1) been here longer (Blake Vinson, Chandler Reeves, Noah DeHond) or 2) are more talented (Jackson Carman).