THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

If you're trying to come up with a list of the most impressive seasons under Dabo Swinney, the top two aren't hard to figure out.

There's a trophy in the lobby of the football operations facility that resoundingly suggests 2016 as the leader. And 2015 would have to rank right behind it because, well, giving the Alabama dynasty all it can handle in Glendale surely counts as something special.

But what if we're talking about the seasons that are the most remarkable for their ability to signify a program that's built to last? The years when, even after major personnel losses from the previous year, this outfit still didn't take a back seat to anyone?

The years that seemed prone for a significant dip, but ended up being defined as sustaining the standard?