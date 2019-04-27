Tigerillustrated.com

Austin Bryant to Detroit
It's official. Clemson's entire starting defensive front from 2018 has now come off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Tiger defensive end Austin Bryant, Clemson's fifth player to be taken in this weekend's draft, is headed to Detroit. The Lions selected Bryant Saturday as the 15th pick of the fourth round. Bryant became the 117th pick overall in the draft.
Bryant joins former line mates (DE) Clelin Ferrell, (DT) Christian Wilkins and (DT) Dexter Lawrence. The trio fell within the first 17 picks of the draft on Thursday with Ferrell going as the fourth overall pick to Oakland, followed by Wilkins' selection by Miami at No. 13. Lawrence was taken by the New York Giants as the 17th overall pick.
Friday evening, former Tiger cornerback Trayvon Mullen was picked 40th overall by Oakland. Mullen was the Tigers' only selection on day two of the draft.
Bryant earned first-team All-American honors in 2017 before closing his career as a third-team All-ACC pick in 2018.
The Thomasville (Ga.) native played in 51 career games for the Tigers, registering 153 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and 20 sacks. Bryant started 29 games.
Bryant was one of the more highly regarded members of Dabo Swinney's 2015 recruiting class, earning four-star honors by Rivals.com. The network also billed the lineman 11th nationally among strongside end prospects and 13th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia.
