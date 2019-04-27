Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's official. Clemson's entire starting defensive front from 2018 has now come off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Tiger defensive end Austin Bryant, Clemson's fifth player to be taken in this weekend's draft, is headed to Detroit. The Lions selected Bryant Saturday as the 15th pick of the fourth round. Bryant became the 117th pick overall in the draft.

Bryant joins former line mates (DE) Clelin Ferrell, (DT) Christian Wilkins and (DT) Dexter Lawrence. The trio fell within the first 17 picks of the draft on Thursday with Ferrell going as the fourth overall pick to Oakland, followed by Wilkins' selection by Miami at No. 13. Lawrence was taken by the New York Giants as the 17th overall pick.

Friday evening, former Tiger cornerback Trayvon Mullen was picked 40th overall by Oakland. Mullen was the Tigers' only selection on day two of the draft.