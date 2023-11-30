BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

CLEMSON -- Veteran Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a report by ESPN.com's Pete Thamel.

Collins finished his Clemson career with 91 receptions for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns. He started 27 career games with the Tigers.

NCAA & CLEMSON TRANSFER PORTAL DATABASE & TRACKER

He is the most notable Clemson player to enter the portal this fall. Earlier this week backup offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes and backup quarterback Hunter Helms announced their intentions to enter the portal.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Collins was the Tigers' third-leading receptions-getter in 2023, finishing the season with 38 catches for 510 yards and three scores.

Our off topics forum

The Los Angeles (Calif.) native was an All-ACC Academic selection in 2022.

Collins played in each of the last three seasons for the Tigers without a redshirt, so a year of eligibility remains.

Collins was a Rivals100 member out of high school, billed 10th nationally among wide receivers prospects and 63rd overall regardless of position. The four-star was a teammate of Bellflower five-star and former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

CONTINUED CYBER MONDAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!