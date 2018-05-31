THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Put yourself in the mind of a high-level college basketball player, and the ideal career progression doesn't necessarily include leaving a lasting legacy at your school.

And if that is part of the thought process, it's probably superseded by other priorities.

You go to college. You get a degree. You move on and make a living playing basketball.

Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed graduated earlier this month with degrees in sports communication. That landmark makes it natural to move on, to chase the next landmark.

And despite the fact that the two dynamic guards knew they weren't going to be drafted by the NBA, Brad Brownell knew that one or both of them could easily decide this was the time to begin the next stage of their lives.