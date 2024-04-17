BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The spring-game struggles of the top two quarterbacks, and the flourishing of the No. 3 guy, has brought questions and angst about the pecking order. Unquestionably, some of that angst is fueled by the sight of Georgia as the opening 2024 opponent instead of some tomato can.

Upon seeing Dabo Swinney offer glowing praise of all three quarterbacks, particularly Cade Klubnik, some fans are a bit uncomfortable and wondering if the head coach is seeing the same things they're seeing.

They want a more scrutinizing view of things than Swinney's appraisal that Klubnik has done "everything" to indicate the game is slowing down for him, and that he's poised to give this offense what it needs to take off.

We think it's time to get into how Swinney handles his quarterbacks in his public comments.

