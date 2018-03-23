THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Brad Brownell said this week he has viewed Clemson as Sweet 16 material since the team’s trip overseas late last summer.

The Tigers’ memorable NCAA Tournament journey meets its most formidable hurdle tonight when the No. 5-seeded Tigers take on No. 1 seed Kansas in Omaha, Neb.

For the other side’s perspective on this clash, we've turned to a trusted source to gather additional team-related intel on the Jayhawks.