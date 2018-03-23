Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-23 10:44:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Behind Enemy Lines

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Brad Brownell said this week he has viewed Clemson as Sweet 16 material since the team’s trip overseas late last summer.

The Tigers’ memorable NCAA Tournament journey meets its most formidable hurdle tonight when the No. 5-seeded Tigers take on No. 1 seed Kansas in Omaha, Neb.

For the other side’s perspective on this clash, we've turned to a trusted source to gather additional team-related intel on the Jayhawks.

V8v6szhc196fwllwtjhq
Kansas' Devonte' Graham leads the Jayhawks in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game.
AP
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}