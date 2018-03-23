THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Brad Brownell said this week he has viewed Clemson as Sweet 16 material since the team’s trip overseas late last summer.
The Tigers’ memorable NCAA Tournament journey meets its most formidable hurdle tonight when the No. 5-seeded Tigers take on No. 1 seed Kansas in Omaha, Neb.
For the other side’s perspective on this clash, we've turned to a trusted source to gather additional team-related intel on the Jayhawks.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news