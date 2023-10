A significant game for Clemson looms as the Tigers try to restore order over the final five games of their regular season, beginning with Saturday's 2 p.m. contest at N.C. State.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are attempting to regain their footing as well as two consecutive ACC defeats.

As Clemson prepares to head to Raleigh, Tigerillustrated.com has turned to a trusted source for additional insight into N.C. State.