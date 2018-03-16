Marcquise Reed leads all Clemson scorers, averaging just under 16 points per game. US Presswire

That said, it was a tenuous and stressful time for Brownell and everyone in the basketball program. Radakovich has fired coaches before who felt good about their situations walking into their postseason meetings with him. A mere year after 17-16 and 6-12 in the ACC, Clemson is 23-9 and finished 11-7 in the conference to earn a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament for tonight's first-round game against New Mexico State in San Diego. The turnabout, which ended a six-year NCAA drought, has Clemson fans as excited about the basketball program as they were disillusioned by it a year ago. On the outside, almost no one expected a long-awaited NCAA bid -- let alone zero anxious moments in the weeks leading to the tournament, followed by a 5 seed. But on the inside, Brownell could see reasons for optimism. And, he said, so could his boss. On paper, it didn't make a great deal of sense at the time to think a breakthrough was coming. The team was losing its best player, Jaron Blossomgame, plus Avry Holmes and Sidy Djitte. Donte Grantham was returning for his senior season, but he was coming off a disappointing junior year. But intangibles matter, and Brownell saw things meshing better with the 2017-18 group. Grantham was deferential by nature as a junior, but this was his time to elevate as a powerful presence. He was also switching from the small forward to power forward spot, which was more conducive to his talents. Gabe DeVoe thrived in a big-dog role at Shelby High School, and now he was ascending to more prominence that fit his personality. And Brownell was going to spend the entire offseason making darned well sure his players understood the importance of defense after so many lapses in close losses.

This week marks the fifth time Brad Brownell has reached the NCAA Tournament as a head coach. US Presswire

The Tigers were 4-12 in games decided by six points or less, including three one-point losses. "The culmination of all the close losses, there’s an unbelievable wearing effect," Brownell said. "There was pressure on that team, and that team felt like they were going to be good. And we were really good for the first two months of the season. And then when we had some adversity and got into some tough situations, we didn’t make some plays on both ends and it cost us games. I think the stress of that did start to wear on everybody a little bit. It wasn’t that guys didn’t play particularly hard or didn’t try – there was just the culmination of a lot of things that when we started losing a bunch of close games, there was a wearing effect there." The most important part of Brownell's end-of-season meetings with Radakovich was the constructive exchange of ideas. It wasn't just the AD telling the coach he'd better improve or else. It was Brownell acknowledging things he needed to do better. It was also Radakovich acknowledging he needed to do things to help. Brownell parted ways with longtime assistant Mike Winiecki soon thereafter, and he'll probably never get over that because Winiecki was -- and is -- such a close friend. Brownell doesn't want to talk much about that decision even a year later. "That was extremely difficult. And Mike did a really good job here for seven years. He’s still part of the reason why we went to the tournament this year. He gave a lot of blood, sweat and tears to our program and helped make guys better. He was really good at scouting and just a terrific, positive guy. If you ask any of the guys that played for him at his position, they would speak glowingly of what he did here. So yeah, I miss him that way. But sometimes there are things in the business that happen. He and I still communicate and are friends. He did a lot of good for our program through seven years."

Gabe DeVoe is averaging 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. US Presswire

Brownell reached out to numerous people for advice during that time, including Virginia coach Tony Bennett and Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. One strength of Swinney's that Brownell didn't fully appreciate earlier in his career is how much Swinney pushes for what's next, whether in the realm of facilities or branding or academic support or player psychology.

In looking back at all the close losses, Brownell reasoned that maybe two or three of those games go the other way if his players were in a better frame of mind, better equipped mentally to handle adversity. So he pushed for more frequent use of psychologist Milt Lowder, who works with the football program. Radakovich agreed. He also advocated for the addition of a player-development position, and Radakovich signed off on the hire of former Tiger great Terrell McIntyre. This year's team is known for its tight bond and its emotional resolve, demonstrated best by its ability to recover from the loss of Grantham to a season-ending knee injury. Brownell said McIntyre has been an integral part of that. "It's important having someone who the players know isn't giving them coach-speak. He’s giving them life-speak. And he’s giving them objectivity. So it’s just another person to have around to talk to them, or somebody that they can go to for different things and conversations that could be about basketball, or not about basketball. "I think it’s one of those things that’s had to develop. Terrell is a very humble guy, and a very laid-back, approachable person too. One of the reasons why I picked him was I knew he wasn’t trying to come in and make a bunch of sudden changes. He’s not that way. He’s going to come in and see how we’re doing things and every once in a while inject a thought or two to the coaches, and certainly do the same with the players. He didn’t force himself on the players. He built a relationship with them in a slow, relaxed kind of way. He slowly earned some trust, and then it’s been good to have him around." Last Sunday, the team and their families watched the NCAA selection show on the big screen from the club section at Littlejohn Coliseum. The sparkling new facility finally felt like home this year, both to the team and the fans, after an adjustment period last season. It's important to remember the toil and sacrifices that went into making it happen. It was Radakovich's idea, not Brownell's, to perform a rebuild of the arena. So the basketball program spent the 2015-16 season playing its home games in Greenville, and sharing a tiny practice space in the Jervey Gym with women's basketball and volleyball. During that period, Brownell was also spending considerable time raising money and support for the new building and all its amenities. This was what he was getting at after that season two years ago, which was so promising at one point but ended in the ACC Tournament. His point at the time: A lot of good things are happening that casual fans can't yet see.

Shelton Mitchell is shooting 37% from three-point range. US Presswire

"I don't think people understand playing in Greenville and the wearing effect on your team," he said this week. "Not having a building to recruit to. Guys not being able to get into the gym and shoot whenever they want to and get in extra work. Doing things at different times, so you’re inconvenienced. Practice, skill workouts – you can imagine what all that does. Just all the little things. It throws off all the rhythm of your program. So that was unbelievably challenging. Now obviously it was really worth it, because now we’re sitting here with a terrific building. "And I’ve said this before: One of my proudest achievements is I really believe I’m a big part of why we have this facility. And I don’t mean just me. I mean that I am a part of it. I was the guy as a coach who was willing to do all the things that some coaches aren’t willing to do to help make this thing happen. All the time, energy and effort that I spent meeting with boosters and fundraising, friend-raising, you name it. "There has to be a groundswell of support. It’s not just about, ‘Hey we’re going to build a building.’ Like, that doesn’t happen for Clemson basketball. We’re not at a point where we’re building a building for basketball or else we would have done it. There has to be people that are willing to support it, people that are willing to buy club seats, people that are willing to buy floor seats, people who are willing to continually every year fund that part of it to help pay for the building. I think Dan saw all that. I know he did, because of how much I was involved in all that."

MARCH MADNESS DEALS ON CLEMSON APPAREL