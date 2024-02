BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A year ago at this time, Clemson was about to start spring practice and excitement was in the air largely because of what we all thought would happen when Garrett Riley put the ball in the air.

Meanwhile with spring practice set to commence in two days, it's certainly worth reinforcing just how much life can be breathed into an offense when it's not having to string together long drives that heighten the pressure on avoiding mistakes.

BETTER DAYS AHEAD? (For subscribers-only)

