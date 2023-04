CLEMSON -- A year ago, the spring hay was in the barn as Dabo Swinney met with the media to discuss the upcoming spring game.

He was asked a question that happens to be the same question at present:

Do you feel like you have restored confidence in the passing game after you lost it last season?

His answer a year ago:

"Not fully yet, because we don't have everybody out here. It's hard to be confident when your best players aren't out there. Just, it is what it is. We haven't forgotten how to throw and catch around here, but we had to grow through some tough challenges last year."