THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson continues to plant seeds in Alabama and wants to bolster its linebacker corps in this class.
Those two factors added up to a visit Wednesday from Oxford (Ala.) linebacker Kendall McCallum, who took in the Tigers’ spring practice.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news