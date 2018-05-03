THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- It's become a yearly ritual from this corner to praise Clemson's decision to remain in the ACC.

Because had the decision not worked out, don't you think the outside world would be hammering it with regularity?

The powers that be were roundly chastised as morons for not bolting. At Florida State it was the same story.

The object of affection at the time, a mere six years ago, was the Big 12. It made too much sense to too many people to embark on something new and exciting while the old and stale ACC burned in the rear-view mirror.

You know what has happened since. Clemson and Florida State have claimed national titles. The fear that the ACC's best wouldn't even have a seat at the playoff table has been rendered comically false.