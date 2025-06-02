Big stage blues

CLEMSON -- It's been 15 years since Clemson last went to Omaha. That sentence is being spoken and typed a lot here in the aftermath of yet another epic season-ending meltdown. But that sentence is misleading, because it suggests that 2010 was the last time the Tigers' baseball program met the standard, stitched on the back of those ball caps, of a highly successful season. BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER! No, that standard isn't met when your guts are ripped out by South Carolina in back-to-back CWS losses. Followed by the Gamecocks going on to win it all, the first of their back-to-back national titles. ALSO SEE: MONDAY INSIDER | Devin Fitzgerald: 'Everyone just loves Clemson' | Sunday Clemson Football Nuggets II | Sunday Clemson Football Nuggets | Clemson's verbal commitments The vast majority of programs that take baseball seriously find heartache at the end of their seasons. Only one team is standing in the end, and even the select few that make it to Omaha but don't win it all walk away with disappointment because they were that close.

Clemson was hit hard in its final two games of the season, allowing a combined 25 runs. (Photo by AP)

So some perspective and balance is certainly needed here as we're evaluating what it means to see yet another team celebrating yet another NCAA series victory on Clemson's home field. Tennessee two years ago. Florida last year. West Virginia last night. In three seasons Erik Bakich has done a splendid job of not just getting this program back onto the NCAA stage after back-to-back years of missing out under Monte Lee, but also galvanizing the fan base with an identity and a spirit that is palpable -- and necessary after fans weren't sure what to make of Lee, nor even Jack Leggett during his later years leading the program. This is the same Bakich who was beloved exactly a year ago as he and players climbed up to the Cajun Cafe and Cheap Seats to get their beer baths to celebrate the Tigers' first Super Regional appearance since 2010. It's not fair to hold a third-year coach accountable for history that began unfolding long before he took over here. But it's also impossible to ignore that history when the most recent results so closely mimic it. When the Tigers were declining under Leggett to the point that their seasons were ending in NCAA Regionals on the road -- Columbia in 2012 and 2013, Nashville in 2014, and Fullerton in 2015 -- we wrote that Clemson had to get back in the business of playing host to NCAA games. And that's why it felt like things were changing in Lee's very first year, 2016, when the Tigers won the ACC and secured a home regional. But then Oklahoma State slapped them around 12-2 in the second game, and slapped them around again 9-2 to end the Tigers' season. Five years earlier, Leggett's team won its first two NCAA games at Doug Kingsmore and not many people were sweating UConn. Then the Huskies beat them not just once but twice. And how it happened is hauntingly familiar here 14 years later: In Game 1 against UConn the Tigers had a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning but couldn't hold onto it and lost 7-6. And then came a total collapse in a 14-1 shellacking. Clemson has been eliminated from its own regional six times in seven tries dating back to 2011.

Jarren Purify was one bright spot for Clemson on Sunday, going a perfect 4-for-4. (Photo by Getty Images)

And there are some truly unsightly losses within that stretch: The UConn debacle; 21-4 in two losses to Oklahoma State in 2016; 17-4 in two losses to Vanderbit in 2017; 23-9 in two losses to Vanderbilt in 2018; Now 16-4 to Kentucky yesterday, after they couldn't hold onto a late lead against West Virginia on Saturday night. From 1995 to 2010, Clemson amassed a 36-5 NCAA record at home and from 2000 to 2010 won nine consecutive NCAA series (six regionals, three Super Regionals). From 2011 to 2025 the Tigers are 14-14 on their home field in NCAA games. And 10 of those victories have come against the following schools: Western Carolina (twice), UNC Greensboro (twice), Sacred Heart, Morehead State, St. John's, Lipscomb, High Point and USC Upstate. Clemson has successfully gotten back into the business of hosting NCAA Tournament games. But visiting teams have cashed in. The 2025 Clemson team lost 11 of its final 20 games and allowed lots of big run totals over that stretch: 20 to Florida State; 16 to Kentucky; 15 to Duke; 14 to NC State and North Carolina; nine to West Virginia. At the surface level, one of the incongruities of Bakich's tenure so far is a team that during the regular season never faces a deficit too large, and one that during the postseason seems to buckle in the face of major adversity. Two years ago they gave up three ninth-inning runs to Tennessee, lost in extra innings and couldn't recover the next day in losing to Charlotte. This past weekend they gave up five runs to West Virginia in the eighth and ninth innings and came totally unglued Sunday with seven errors, three hit batters, a wild pitch and a passed ball. So they probably need to improve their mental toughness on the big stage. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Or maybe it all comes down to better pitching, a better chance at closing out games. "I do know this: Pitching covers up a lot of things," Bakich said yesterday. "The postseason recipe has always been and will always be pitching, defense and timely hitting." Our off topics forum The Tigers flunked all three of those at different, crucial points Saturday and Sunday, and that's no way to go through postseason life.

Clemson sophomore pitcher Aidan Knaak is shown here warming up on Saturday. (Photo by Ken Ruinard - USA Today Network)