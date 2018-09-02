THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- The first goal for Clemson every season reads:

"Win the opener."

Here in 2018, it seems that a segment of fans abide by a variation of that.

"Win the opener ... and then fret over what Alabama did in its opener."

That seemed to be the routine on college football's opening Saturday, when Clemson's most intriguing quarterback battle unfolded early in the day and then Alabama's most intriguing quarterback battle unfolded at night.