Fourteen years ago, Billy D'Andrea was the man who went to fetch Dabo Swinney from the football offices after Terry Don Phillips and Tommy Bowden parted ways.

Swinney, then the receivers coach for Clemson, couldn't understand why he was being summoned to the AD's office.

"Did I do something wrong?" he asked D'Andrea. "How long is this going to take because we're busy getting ready for Georgia Tech."

Swinney's world was rocked a few minutes later when he was told not just that his head coach was out, but that Phillips had chosen him as the interim coach.

"Who? Me? Really?" was Swinney's response as he looked at D'Andrea and then back at Phillips.

Phillips tells him he has all the authority of a head coach and can do whatever he wants.

Dabo's response: "Well if I'm in charge the first thing I'm doing is firing Rob Spence."

Phillips' reply: "You can fire the entire staff if you want to."