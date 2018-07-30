Booth (6-1, 180), ranked No. 32 nationally by Rivals.com, emerged as perhaps the most hotly contested recruitment in which the Tigers have battled this cycle – with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others in legitimate chase.

Clemson and Auburn emerged as the finalists, with Booth pulling the trigger Friday night upon taking his parents and five siblings to Clemson’s annual signature event. With just three returning scholarship players holding experience entering this season – and perhaps two of those gone after this season concludes – the Tigers were in the market for immediate help at the cornerback position. Booth stands to become the Tigers' second-highest ranked cornerback acquisition of the Rivals.com era, trailing only sophomore A.J. Terrell (No. 13 in 2017). He becomes the 22nd commitment for Clemson’s recruiting class, including its 10th pledge rated a four-star or higher. The Tigers' class entered Monday ranked No. 5 in the nation in the network team standings, but will now move up to No. 4 behind Alabama, Texas A&M and UGA.

New Clemson commit Andrew Booth is rated fifth nationally among cornerback prospects.

Booth starred at the 2017 Dabo Swinney Camp, and Clemson dispensed the offer the following month that ignited his national interest. He visited several games last fall and returned for Clemson’s elite junior day in January. Competition stiffened over the course of the spring, during which Booth visited the majority of his contenders – including back to Clemson for its April spring game. He then went to Auburn and Clemson on consecutive weekends early last month with an eye on wrapping up his decision this summer. We reported that he brought a huge contingency of family members to Friday night’s festivities. In the end, Clemson flexed its muscle with longstanding relationships and trust.

All-In Cookout Weekend Commitments For Clemson PROSPECT POSITION HOMETOWN STAR RATING Andrew Booth Cornerback Lawrenceville, Ga. LaVonta Bentley Linebacker Birmingham, Ala. Sergio Allen Linebacker Fort Valley, Ga. Joseph Ngata Wide Receiver Folsom, Calif. Etinosa Reuben Defensive Lineman Kansas City, MO

Today marks the fifth consecutive day Clemson's staff has landed a verbal commitment from a highly regarded prospect, first landing a pledge Thursday night from Fort Valley (Ga.) linebacker Sergio Allen. Birmingham (Ala.) linebacker LaVonta Bentley committed to the Tigers Friday before Folsom (Calif.) wideout Joseph Ngata announced on Saturday. Kansas City (MO) defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben dropped for the Tigers on Sunday. Clemson could reach nearly 30 signatures in its 2019 recruiting class by the second National Signing Day in February.

