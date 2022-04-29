BOOTH TO MINNESOTA

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth notched a team-high three interceptions last fall. (AP)

Booth becomes the 70th draft pick overall in the Dabo Swinney Era. That 70-spot trails only Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Lawrenceville (Ga.) native lived up to his highly touted status while at Clemson, earning back-to-back all-conference honors in his two years of starting duty. FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics The 2021 season was Booth's best in a Clemson uniform, playing a part in his decision to bypass his senior year to enter the draft.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hbmRyZXdib290 aDIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhbmRyZXdib290aDIxPC9hPiYj Mzk7cyBkcmFmdCBwYXJ0eSB3ZW50IGNyYXp5IHdoZW4gaGUgZm91bmQgb3V0 IGhlIHdhcyBnb2luZyB0byB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9WaWtpbmdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWaWtpbmdzPC9h PiDwn5ej77iPICh2aWEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9D bGVtc29uRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENsZW1zb25GQjwvYT4p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9obkg4Q2Z1Qm9KIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaG5IOENmdUJvSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBORkwgKEBORkwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkZML3N0YXR1cy8xNTIwMTk1 NTQ1MTI1NDQxNTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDMwLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=