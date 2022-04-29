BOOTH TO MINNESOTA
Three years ago Andrew Booth took home a five-star billing from Rivals.com as the nation's No. 2 cornerback recruit. Friday night, the former Clemson defensive back locked in a spot with the Minnesota Vikings as the 10th pick of the second round of this year's NFL Draft. Booth was the draft's 42nd overall pick.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
The Tiger corner had been widely projected as a late-first or early second rounder.
Coming into this week Clemson had produced a first-round selection in eight of the last nine drafts. The Tigers have 36 first-round selections in program history.
ALSO SEE: THE CLEMSON 30: Charlie Whitehurst | THE CLEMSON 30: Tymere Zimmerman | THE CLEMSON 30: Jeff Francoeur | THE CLEMSON 30: Michael Dean Perry | THE CLEMSON 30: Da'Quan Bowers | THE CLEMSON 30: Woody Dantzler | THE CLEMSON 30: Airese Currie | THE CLEMSON 30: Kyle Young | THE CLEMSON 30: Dustin Fry | THE CLEMSON 30: Tye Hill | THE CLEMSON 30: Robert Carswell | THE CLEMSON 30: Willie Simmons | THE CLEMSON 30: Landon Walker | THE CLEMSON 30: Dalton Freeman | THE CLEMSON 30: Rod Gardner | THE CLEMSON 30: J.K. Jay
Booth becomes the 70th draft pick overall in the Dabo Swinney Era. That 70-spot trails only Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Lawrenceville (Ga.) native lived up to his highly touted status while at Clemson, earning back-to-back all-conference honors in his two years of starting duty.
FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics
The 2021 season was Booth's best in a Clemson uniform, playing a part in his decision to bypass his senior year to enter the draft.
Said Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow on Booth in a note on Thursday:
"Personally speaking, here's recalling seeing Booth perform on a groggy Sunday morning the final day of the 2017 Dabo Swinney Camp. He only had token South Carolina and Duke offers at that point, but we wrote of our impending prospect crush -- eventually expressing belief he would be an NFL guy well before the network (Rivals.com) had branded him a five-star."
The Tigers have had five players taken in the draft in each of the last three years.
SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!