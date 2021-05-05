{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 15:23:58 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Brand building
Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com
During Jeff Scott's time as Clemson's co-offensive coordinator and recruiting maestro, most of what made him good was self-evident.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
But Scott was also sneaky-good behind the scenes at branding his position room with recruits and finding all manner of statistical comparisons to accentuate how Clemson would be different for them.
As C.J. Spiller finds his sea legs as the running backs coach for his alma mater, perhaps he could take a cue from Scott in how he brands the position to prospects.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf
Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go
ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw
MjI3MzMwODUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNv
bS9uZXdzL2JyYW5kLWJ1aWxkaW5nLTEiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg
ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi
KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0
IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl
cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl
IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t
L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y
ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt
ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9
MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY2xlbXNvbi5yaXZhbHMu
Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJyYW5kLWJ1aWxkaW5nLTEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA4NSZj
dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k
IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=