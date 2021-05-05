During Jeff Scott's time as Clemson's co-offensive coordinator and recruiting maestro, most of what made him good was self-evident.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But Scott was also sneaky-good behind the scenes at branding his position room with recruits and finding all manner of statistical comparisons to accentuate how Clemson would be different for them.

As C.J. Spiller finds his sea legs as the running backs coach for his alma mater, perhaps he could take a cue from Scott in how he brands the position to prospects.