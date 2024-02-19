CLEMSON -- Clemson's longest three runs of the 2023 season were all by Phil Mafah.

They numbered 49, 46 and 41 yards.

All three of them put the Tigers deep in opponent territory.

And all Clemson had to show for it was a total of three points.

At this point it probably wouldn't surprise you to read that these missed opportunities came in three of the Tigers' four losses -- to Duke, Florida State and N.C. State.

And if we're factoring in the scoop-and-score touchdown scored by the Seminoles off a Cade Klubnik fumble two plays after Mafah's big run, that's a net minus-4 points from those three long runs.

That's, of course, not good.

And while many words have been written about Clemson's penchant for self-destructing on offense last year, maybe we haven't written enough about Mafah getting tackled on all three of those breakaway runs.