Bresee becomes the 73rd draft pick in the Dabo Swinney era and 17th first-rounder under Swinney. Both figures are second only to Alabama head coach Nick Saban dating to the 2009 draft.

The Clemson Tigers have their second pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as Thursday night defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was taken as the 29th pick overall by the New Orleans Saints.

A Lott IMPACT quarterfinalist last season, Bresee earned second-team All-ACC honors, despite limited playing time (seven starts). Bresee earned third-team all-conference honors in 2021 after working in just four games.

Bresee, another early draft entrant, closed his Clemson career with 64 tackles, 15 for loss and nine sacks spanning 26 games (21 starts). 10 of Bresee's 21 starts came as a true freshman.

Said Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney Thursday night: "New Orleans deserves a ton of credit because Bresee is phenomenally talented and has been for years – and that’s why he was the No. 1 player in the 2020 class. Hindsight being 20/20 that was a little high considering Bryce Young was No. 2 but he is highly competitive, he’s versatile and tough up the middle.

"What’s great about Bresee is he’s a high motor kid who hasn’t reached his full potential yet because injuries have sidelined him a little bit. He dealt with the death of his sister which is unthinkable but now he’s back to football. When he’s fully focused, Bresee is incredibly special. Love this pick as well. My grade: A."

Rated a five-star recruit by Rivals.com in 2020, the network tabbed Bresee as the nation's top recruit overall regardless of position. Bresee, a Damascus (Md.) native, was one of five five-star rated prospects in Clemson's No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2020, joining (DE) Myles Murphy, (RB) Demarkcus Bowman, (QB) D.J. Uiagalelei and (LB) Trenton Simpson.

Murphy was taken earlier in the evening, coming off the board as the 28th pick overall by Cincinnati.

Clemson has now had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft each year since 2003, the second-longest streak in program history.

